CSO finds 80% of people report good or very good health

More than 80 per cent of the population say their health is good or very good, according to the first Irish Health Survey by the Central Statistics Office.

Among people from affluent areas, almost 90 per cent reported good or very good health, compared to 75 per cent of those in very disadvantaged areas.

And people at work were also more likely to report good health; 92 per cent, compared to 84 per cent of those unemployed, and 70 per cent of those categorised as economically inactive.

More than 30 per cent of the population said they have a long standing illness or health condition. Chronic back pain was the most commonly reported, with almost one in five people saying they had it, followed by high blood pressure and allergies.

The self-reported survey also found more than 80 per cent of the population drink alcohol and, at least once a week, 16 per cent binge drink, consuming six or more drinks in one session.

More than a fifth of the population reported smoking and more than half are either overweight or obese.

And almost 8 per cent of the population reported symptoms of at least moderate depression in the two weeks prior to interview, carried out in 2015. One in 10 younger people, aged 15-24 years, reported visiting a psychiatrist, psychologist or psychotherapist in the previous 12 months.

Almost three quarters of the population had visited their GP in the previous 12 months and almost one quarter said they had been absent from work for at least a day due to ill health. Some 12 per cent of the population reported having a disability.

One in 10 of the population were providing care to someone with a chronic health condition or an infirmity due to old age, and the vast majority, 86 per cent, of these were caring for a family member. The average number of hours spent providing care was almost 45 per week.

The figures were based on responses from more than 10,000 people aged 15 or over, selected by the CSO using data from the Quarterly National Household Survey.

The information collected will allow for comparisons with other countries in the EU, through the use of a consistent methodology, the CSO has said.

Commenting on the release, statistician Damien Lenihan said it provided a comprehensive picture of self-reported health in Ireland.

“This is due to the breadth of the survey, examining aspects of health such as health status, health care usage, and health determinants,” he said.