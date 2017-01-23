Cross-Border cardiology service credited with saving 27 lives

A cross-Border cardiology service has been credited with saving the lives of 27 patients from Co Donegal in its first nine months.

The agreement that enables heart attack victims living in the northwest to access a specialist procedure at Altnagelvin hospital in Derry started last May. The first of its kind cardiology deal between the health authorities on both sides of the Border envisages around 50 to 60 patients from Co Donegal accessing life-saving care in Derry.

The agreement covers people living within 90 minutes of Altnagelvin, ensuring they do not need to be transported longer distances to other hospitals in the State such as in Galway. Once patients undergo the heart procedure in Derry, they are transferred to Letterkenny or Sligo hospitals.

The agreement was struck by the Western Health & Social Care Trust (WHSCT) in Northern Ireland and the Saolta University Health Care Group in the Republic. A similar agreement enables patients in Donegal to undergo radiotherapy treatment in Derry.

Donie Cronin from Donegal is one of those who received cardiac care in Altnagelvin. “I am very grateful for this life-saving patient service and to all involved in my care. Thankfully I am doing really well now.”

Stormont Minister for Health Michelle O’Neill said the “fantastic” service “clearly demonstrates the life-saving benefit of all-Ireland approaches to healthcare in meeting patients’ needs and improving access to vital services”.

Dr Albert McNeill, clinical lead for WHSCT, said receiving the treatment as soon as possible improved patient survival and reduced the long-term heart damage caused by heart attacks.“The clinical service is a good example of how healthcare organisations and professionals across jurisdictions can work together for the benefit of patients.” – PA