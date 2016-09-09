Coveney plays down rift between Government and Halligan

Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Simon Coveney has played down any suggestion of an irreparable rift with Independent Alliance Minister of State, John Halligan over Waterford University Hospital.

Mr Coveney said that he hoped Mr Halligan would remain in government but he rejected comments from Mr Halliigan that Fine Gael had behaved “dishonourably” and had “broken their promises” regarding the upgrading of cardiac services at University Hospital Waterford.

“What I would say to people is ‘Look at what’s in the Programme for Government in writing which is what John agreed to and what we agreed to and look at what is being done’ and they are very much consistent with each other,” he said.

Mr Coveney said Fine Gael had agreed to put a clinical review in place to examine cardiac services at the hospital and that was achieved within eight weeks and published on Thursday with recommendations to invest in the catherisation laboratory to increase output by 20 per cent.

“Obviously what John and others were hoping for was that it would recommend a second cath lab, that is not the position at the moment but Simon Harris has agreed to a second review next year when we have effectively a new lab in Waterford hospital with the new investment,” he said.

Mr Coveney said that if there was an increase in numbers needing the service next year then the second review promised by Mr Harris would examine this and if it identified a need for a second catherisation laboratory, the Government would proceed with that.

He said he phoned Mr Halligan twice following a number of interviews Mr Halligan gave on Thursday after the report was published. “I think John and myself have a very similar recollection of what happened and it’s important not to create a story when there isn’t one,” he said.

Mr Coveney said it was always the Fine Gael position that any investment in the hospital would be dependent on the medical need and that was what they had agreed with Mr Halligan in the discussions to form the Government.

Asked if he feared Mr Halligan,who said he must consult with his supporters in Waterford, might resign as a Minister of State, Mr Coveney said he hoped not, as he liked Mr Halligan.

He believes Mr Halligan has much to offer and hopes he would be able to continue to work in government, he said.

Meanwhile, the author of the review into the provision of a second catheterisation laboratory for Waterford University Hospital earlier defended the process against accusations of interference.

Dr Niall Herity said he was asked to assess the demand for an expanded cardiac service at the hospital and was assured at every step that his review was fully independent.

The review concluded that a second cardiac cath laboratory was not justified.

Mr Halligan had said there had been “gross interference” with the review.

The Waterford TD was speaking after documents obtained by RTÉ showed the the HSE briefed Dr Herity against providing additional cardiac facilities at the hospital.

However, speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Friday Morning, Dr Herity said he had been provided with briefing information by all parties involved in the discussion around the hospital.

Dr Herity, a Belfast-based cardiologist, said he had noted that the current capacity for cardiac laboratory was insufficient and recommended it should be extended by 20 per cent, meaning the lab would be able to work at a rate of 12 sessions a week instead of 10. But he said a second laboratory was not required.

He said much of the population in the south east catchment area would go to hospitals in Dublin and Cork. He said a detailed analysis should be carried out to assess the needs of patients who are 90 minutes or more from a facility in the south east or anywhere else in the country.