Consultant pay may rise after HSE drops High Court appeal

The decision by the HSE not to appeal against compensation awards for two consultants over the failure by the State to pay them agreed levels of salary eight years ago could have implications for hundreds of other senior doctors across the country.

A year ago the Employment Appeals Tribunal ruled in favour of two consultants, anaesthetist Thomas Hogan and endocrinologist John McDermott, who argued that the HSE had breached their 2008 employment contracts.

The tribunal found the non-payment of portions of the doctors’ salaries amounted to an unlawful deduction under the Payment of Wages Act.

The tribunal awarded Dr Hogan, a former consultant anaesthetist at a number of Dublin hospitals, just under €100,000. Dr McDermott, who worked as a consultant endocrinologist at Blanchardstown hospital, was awarded €14,000.

The HSE appealed these rulings to the High Court and a case was scheduled to get underway this week.

The Irish Times reported in April that the Attorney General had advised the HSE to settle these cases.

Last night it emerged that the HSE had decided not to go ahead with the appeal.

No appeal

The decision by the HSE not to appeal the case brought by two doctors was described as “a very good decision” by the secretary general of the Irish Hospital Association, Martin Varley.

It has been estimated that about 150 other consultants had also initiated High Court proceedings in relation to the failure of the HSE to pay salary increases set out in the contract agreed in 2008.

In a worst-case scenario the HSE believed about 2,000 consultants could have to be reimbursed and that the ultimate gross cost could be about €700 million.

Under the 2008 contract, consultants agreed to major work-practice changes, including the restriction, and in some cases, the elimination of private practice, weekend working and extended rosters.

In return, the then minister for health, Mary Harney, offered them salaries of between €170,000 and €240,000, with increases to bring the rate up to these levels to be paid on a phased basis.

The first payment was made, but not the second, following the collapse in the public finances. Subsequently the State cut consultants’ pay by 15 per cent.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr Varley said there were 2,500 consultants employed by the State, all of whom had been affected by the breaching of their 2008 employment contracts by the HSE.