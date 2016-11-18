Cluain Fhionnain care home residents have ‘little control’

Residents of a Co Kerry care home for people with intellectual disabilities are denied aspects of normal life and left with “little choice or control” over their existence, an inspection has found.

Among these aspects were “access to kitchenettes, personal shopping and laundry, personal hygiene and shaving,” according to the report by inspectors from the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) on conditions at Health Service Executive operated Cluain Fhionnain facility .

The report noted that many of its 21 residents were eager to transition to life in the community but a lack of funding had delayed the process.

“This was of concern to Hiqa given these inspection findings but also given the level of expectation that residents had and have had for a considerable period of moving ‘to their own house’,” it said.

Unannounced visit

The unannounced visit in August was one of 21 inspections of residential services for people with disabilities published by the authority on Friday.

Cluain Fhionnain has been earmarked for closure with its residents due to secure supported living in the local community, although the timetable for this process has been delayed on a number of occasions.

Hiqa had inspected the premises six times since June 2014. It found a model of care that was “institutionalised”, “significantly noncompliant” with regulations and which imposed an “unreasonable level” of restrictions on residents.

The latest inspection found “little evidence of the normal routines of daily living or how residents were prepared and ready for daily living in the community”.

Lack of funding

Inspectors were told the facility would probably not be closed by its latest deadline of next March due to a lack of funding.

“The overriding theme of the verbal communications with residents was the transition to community living and when this was going to happen for them,” the report said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This was clearly seen as a positive by some residents as they spoke of their hopes for greater independence and normality in their new homes.”

Inspectors found one resident’s gestures had “clearly demonstrated his desire for less restriction”.

The centre was found to be in “major non-compliance” in six of eight categories including “residents rights dignity” and health and safety.

Of the 21 inspection reports published, 11 found service providers generally ensuring a good level of compliance, Hiqa said.