Chlorine gas leak forces staff evacuation at St Vincent’s

An accidental gas leak forced the evacuation of a number of staff at St Vincent’s hospital in Dublin for a number of hours.

Eight members of staff were brought to the hospital’s emergency department following the emission of chlorine gas in Carew House, a day centre for elderly patients on the St Vincent’s campus.

The staff were examined as a precautionary measure, according to a spokesman, and none was found to be suffering any adverse reaction. They have since been discharged.

Contractor repairs

The incident occurred when a contractor was repairing the water management system in the building. During the mixing of some chemicals a small quantity of chlorine gas was formed. The fire alarm activated and the building was evacuated.

The spokesman says normal activities in Carew House have resumed. No patients were in the centre at the time of the leak.