CF patients to protest as Orkambi price talks enter ‘critical’ phase

Price talks on the groundbreaking but highly expensive cystic fibrosis drug Orkambi are entering a “critical phase,” Minister for Health Simon Harris has said.

With cystic fibrosis patients due to protest outside the Dáil on Wednesday, Mr Harris appealed for “space” for the talks process between the HSE and the drug’s manufacturer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, to conclude.

Negotiations are likely to be completed in a period of weeks, he said.

Talks stalled earlier this month without agreement but the Minister has sent the HSE back to the negotiating table. It is expected that if agreement is reached, he will seek the approval of Cabinet for additional funding for the deal.

Sources close to the talks say both sides are examining a 10-year deal that would fund the cost of Orkambi and another CF drug, Kalydeco.

Worrying time

Mr Harris said he was extremely conscious the last number of months have been an extraordinarily stressful and worrying time for many CF patients and their families.

“Given the level of investment and the scale of the potential benefits for CF patients, there are important commercial and contractual aspects which have to be agreed in the interests of patients and the health service overall.”

Several thousand people with CF and their families are expected to attend the second Dail protest organised by Jillian McNulty, who has the disease and is on a trial for Orkambi.

Frustrated with the months of negotiations, they say they do not have the luxury of waiting indefinitely for agreement on the drug, which could treat up to 550 Irish CF patients.

Vertex initially sought €159,000 per patient and the HSE estimated the cost to the exchequer of approval would be almost €400 million over five years. The company has reduced its asking price since then, but the amount sought at the end of earlier talks was still well above established cost-effectiveness thresholds for new drugs. Before the talks began, the HSE said it was willing to pay up to €75 million.