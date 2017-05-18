Cancer patients hit by shortage of chemotherapy drugs

Up to 100 cancer patients have been affected by a shortage of chemotherapy drugs in hospitals across the State, according to the HSE.

The patients have been told that their normal treatment appointments are being rescheduled because of the shortfall. Deliveries of the intravenous drugs are expected to resume next Tuesday, as alternative arrangements for their compounding are made.

Baxter Healthcare, the monopoly supplier of compounded chemotherapy drugs to Irish hospitals, admitted it is experiencing a “temporary supply constraint”. “We are doing all we can to restore production capacity as quickly as possible and minimise the impact,” a spokeswoman said.

She apologised to patients and doctors and said production was expected to resume next week. “We are working with other Baxter compounding units in the UK to identify if any extra capacity can be utilised, advising hospitals to identify alternative supply arrangements and working diligently to revalidate equipment, which is necessary to resume production.”

Three-quarters of chemotherapy products are made at compounding units within hospitals. The rest are largely manufactured by Baxter, a US multinational that took over the only other supplier, the Irish-owned Fannin Compounding, in 2015.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission cleared Baxter’s acquisition of Fannin despite finding that it would result in a significant reduction in the commercial supply of chemotherapy products to hospitals in the State.