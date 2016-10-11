Budget 2017: Extra €497m promised for health

An extra half billion euro set aside for the Department of Health means the highest ever spending on health in the history of the State, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe has said.

With that comes responsibility, he said.

Mr Donohoe promised an additional €497 million for the health budget next year.

Taken together with the additional €500 million provided to health during the year, it means overall spending is up almost €1 billion since the last budget.

The only specific measure mentioned by Mr Donohoe was a slight easing in the threshold for prescription charges for older people. The maximum an over-70 will have to pay in a month will fall from €25 to €20.

Earlier, Minister for Finance Michael Noonan promised the introduction of a tax on sugar-sweetened drinks.