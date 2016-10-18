Boil water notice issued in Co Galway following heavy rain

A boil water notice has been issued in Co Galway with immediate effect.

Irish Water and Galway County Council issued the notice on Tuesday following advice from the Health Service Executive. It applies to the Mid Galway Public Water Supply Scheme.

The scheme covers a large area of Galway from Abbeyknockmoy to Ballydavid to Brackloon, including Monivea and Colemanstown.

Irish Water said in a statement that persistent heavy rainfall over the past number of days has caused deterioration in the raw water source. As a result, the plant is currently unable to produce fully compliant water.

“Irish Water and Galway County Council are working continuously to ensure a safe and compliant supply of water is returned to consumers as soon as possible,” added the statement.

Water must be boiled for drinking, preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating, and the making of ice.

Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling.