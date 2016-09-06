Beaumont’s neurosurgery unit runs ‘close to capacity’

Beaumont Hospital has said it makes every effort to admit patients based on clinical need, after it emerged on Monday that patients had been turned away because of a lack of beds and theatre access.

In an internal memo, the head of the neurosurgical unit, Dr Mohsen Javadpour, said there were no beds last Friday for nine patients with malignant brain tumours who were awaiting transfer from other hospitals.

He said there were also “many patients at home on the waiting list with brain tumours that are causing deterioration in function (eg vision), or patients with brain aneurysms which can rupture at any time and cause death or disability”.

A spokeswoman for the hospital, on the north side of Dublin, told The Irish Times on Tuesday that every effort is made to admit patients based on clinical need.

She said the neurosurgery unit operates at close to 100 per cent capacity, and on average the unit admits 200 patients each month.

“Delays in returning patients back to referring units can also contribute to capacity constraints in Beaumont,” she said.

On Tuesday there were six patients identified as requiring transfer to the hospital’s neurosurgical department, she added. “Of these, four will transfer today and two will transfer tomorrow.”

Responding to the report, Fianna Fáil spokesman on health, Billy Kelleher, said the situation was unacceptable and really worrying.

“It’s only September, and we are seeing backlogs in the health service. What will it be like when winter comes?” he asked.

‘Harris needs to act’

Minister for Health Simon Harris needed to act quickly, and more funding was needed to ensure theatre time and beds are available to allow surgeries to take place, he said.

The National Treatment Purchase Fund, which had been flagged for reinstatement, was the best way of addressing the backlogs in the health system, he continued.

By using it for “straightforward procedures”, existing resources could be prioritised for those seriously ill, “such as those who have been turned away from Beaumont Hospital”.

Sinn Féin’s health spokeswoman, Louise O’Reilly, said the report on Beaumont was “one symptom of a broken system”. She said patients’ health was being severely undermined by historic underinvestment in the public health service.

“The real solution to the crisis lies in recruitment and retention of staff, and the reopening of beds closed in our hospitals by successive Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael governments.”