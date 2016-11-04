Analysis: Planning needed to deal with ageing population

With the proportion of over-65s in the population set to double in less than 30 years, Ireland has some serious thinking to do in terms of planning for this imminent demographic turnaround.

Some good work is under way, particularly in research units at third level, but the challenges an ageing population will pose have yet to engage the wider society. We still have patchy care in the community, dilapidated public nursing homes, few options for supported living and a financial support system that drives older people out of their homes and into residential care.

With 36 per cent of the population currently aged over 50 years, Ireland remains younger than the EU average (42 per cent). However, time is running out for the task of redesigning society to cater for a less mobile population with greater health needs.

There is plenty of good news and, therefore, grounds for optimism, in this Positive Ageing report. We are living longer and staying healthier longer – at age 65, women can expect to live another 21.1 years and men 18.4 years, and for about 60 per cent of this time they will enjoy good health. The vast majority of older people report high life satisfaction and good or very good health.

Poverty

At 2 per cent, the rate of consistent poverty among over 65s is well below the European average. Three out of four people surveyed felt safe to walk home in the dark and 67 per cent said they had freedom or control over their lives. Nearly everyone, it seems, has a shoulder to lean on and a social activity to engage in regularly.

Despite these positive findings, those surveyed also report a long list of ailments. Some are to be expected: 60 per cent of over-50s have a chronic disease, 15 per cent have a physical disability and 25 per cent have moderate to severe pain.

Arguably the first change that needs to be made is in society’s attitude to ageing, in a world where many of us will not only live longer but work, or have to work, longer. In this regard, the finding that nearly half those surveyed felt discriminated against simply because of their age is worrying.

This research, designed to underpin the National Positive Ageing Strategy, shows us where things stand, and future iterations will provide comparative data against which to measure progress. However, the real challenge now is to implement and resource forward-thinking policy changes for an older, though no less lively, Ireland.