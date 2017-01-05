Ambulances forced to wait ‘up to six hours’ to drop off patients

Ambulances are being forced to wait for up to six hours to drop off patients on hospital grounds because of the trolley crisis, according to worker representatives.

Paul Bell, Spitu’s health division organisation, said it usually took 20 minutes to transfer a patient from an ambulance to the emergency department, but with the overcrowding it was now taking an average of one to three hours and up to six hours in some cases.

“Ambulance crews cannot respond to other emergencies or routine patient calls because of what is happening. Hiqa needs to be advised that the ambulance service cannot perform their duties,” Mr Bell told RTE’s Morning Ireland.

“Our members are deeply concerned that they cannot deliver the best patient outcomes if they cannot get the patients into the hospital staff for treatment.”

Mr Bell said on one night recently five of the six ambulances at Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda were waiting outside to deliver patients.

“The ambulance service is now not able to serve the community. There is a fear that while there is talk about bed openings what is being forgotten is the ambulance service.

“The best outcome for patients is fast access to treatment. Crews are concerned that they cannot provide that. Calls are being stacked and ambulances are not able to respond because they are waiting to deliver patients.”

Mr Bell said that the HSE knew since before Christmas that this problem would arise. “This conversation takes place at this time every year. There is no forward planning.”

Earlier this week, a queue of over a dozen ambulances was sighted on the grounds of University Hospital Limerick (UHL) as they waited to offload patients there.

According to sources in the ambulance service, a total of 16 ambulances – beleived to be the entire fleet for the mid-west – were not available to respond to calls, as they waited for their patients to be offloaded and signed into the emergency department (ED) at UHL

In a statement, UL Hospitals Group said it had “long acknowledged that the ED at UHL is not fit-for-purpose” and it was advancing plans for a modernised ED under the 2017 Health Service Executive national service plan.

It added “the Christmas/new year period has been exceptionally busy”, with daily attendance figures at the emergency department on three days last week of between 180 and 211 patients – 20-40 per cent above average.

“This can unfortunately cause delays to ambulances arriving at UHL,” it said.