Almost one-third of food businesses fail to give allergen information

Almost one third of food businesses do not provide any written information on allergens in their produce, an audit carried out by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has found.

Of the food businesses that provided written information, just 24 per cent actually provided it in an accurate fashion, either leaving out a foodstuff or incorrectly recording the allergen content of the food.

Fifty food service businesses including cafes, hotels, public houses, restaurants and takeaways were audited by the FSAI to determine if correct written allergen information was being provided to consumers.

All food businesses are legally obliged to provide accurate written information in relation to 14 allergens whether the food is prepacked or otherwise.

The allergens include gluten, eggs, fish, peanuts, soyabeans, milk, nuts, celery, mustard, seasame seeds, crustaceans (eg. lobster, crabs, prawns), sulphur dioxide and sulphites, lupin and molluscs (mussles, oysters, squid).

It is estimated three in every 100 people in Ireland have a food allergy.

The audit found an “unacceptable level” of non-compliance by food businesses providing sufficient information in relation to allergens in non-prepacked food. It said 88 per cent of businesses audited required corrective action.

The FSAI noted many of the food business that had not provided written allergen information stated they did not realise the information must be made available without a consumer having to ask for it.

Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive of the FSAI, said the findings are “very worrying” as they indicate “a lack of awareness or willingness” by food service businesses to prioritise the safety of people with food allergies.

“The level of non-compliance we have identified through this audit is a cause for major concern. Food businesses must take action immediately to protect public health and to comply with the law,” Ms Byrne said.

The FSAI has announced a national information campaign highlighting the potential consequences that missing or inaccurate allergen information can have will roll out from Wednesday for eight weeks.

“Our information campaign is supported by the HSE environmental health officers throughout the country,” Ms Byrne added.

“They will be advising the food businesses they visit of their legal obligation to provide allergen information in writing to consumers and will provide them with a number of additional helpful materials that will assist in achieving compliance.”