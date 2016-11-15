Almost 400,000 Irish people have lung disease, conference told

Nationwide testing should be introduced to help identify thousands of people with an undiagnosed lung disease, a conference has been told.

Up to 380,000 Irish people suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) but many cases go undiagnosed and untreated, the first patient conference for COPD patients heard.

The disease, better known as bronchitis or emphysema, affects one in 10 adults aged over 40 years, especially men, according to Dr Ross Morgan, a consultant respiratory physician at Beaumont Hospital.

COPD is a progressive lung disease where the airways of the lungs are narrower than normal, leading to obstruction of the airflow and difficulty breathing.

COPD is the fourth most common cause of death in Ireland. Unlike heart disease, stroke and lung cancer, its prevalence is on the rise, Dr Morgan said.

Ireland has the highest rates of hospitalisation of the disease in the OECD, as well as the second highest death rate from respiratory disease.

In spite of this, it remains the Cinderella of the health service compared to other serious diseases, according to executive director of COPD Support Ireland, Damien Peelo.

Mr Peelo called for the provision of spirometry testing in primary care for those most at risk - over-35s, former or current smokers and people with a family history of the disease.

Additional supports in the community, and investment in COPD services in hospitals, such as pulmonary rehabilitation exercise programmes, were also needed, he said.

Minister of State at the Department of Health Marcella Corcoran Kennedy said four respiratory nurse specialists were appointed earlier this year and funding had been made available to employ another six before the end of the year.

She agreed that a lot more needed to be done to address the issue.

More information is available on the new COPD national adviceline at freephone 1800832146.