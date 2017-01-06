A&E departments in NI ask people to stay away

Emergency departments in Northern Ireland are experiencing “very high levels of pressure”, according to hospital managers who have appealed to people to seek treatment elsewhere unless their conditions are urgent.

They commended the commitment and professionalism of staff working over Christmas and into the New Year while demand for services was high because of winter illnesses, including the norovirus.

In the six-day period from December 24th-29th there was an increase of 9 per cent in the number of people attending the main emergency departments in the North compared to the same period in 2015. In some hospitals, the increase was as high as 14 per cent.

According to official figures, two-thirds of patients were admitted, discharged or transferred from emergency departments within four hours.

Waiting 12 hours

However, in the period from December 24th to January 2nd, a total of 462 patients waited more than 12 hours to be discharged, admitted or transferred.

A statement from the Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) and the Public Health Agency (PHA) said emergency departments “have been experiencing high levels of pressure for several days”.

They added: “The public can assist by only attending an emergency department if their condition is urgent, so helping to ensure that the sickest patients get the care they need.

“The HSCB and PHA are urging the public to consider other care options available to them such as their GP, nearest minor injury unit or local pharmacy if their symptoms are not urgent or life threatening.

“By choosing the most appropriate service, patients will receive the right treatment in the right place and will help alleviate pressures on other urgent care services at this very busy time.”

Clinical priority

The statement explained emergency departments dealt with patients in order of clinical priority and said it was regrettable some people had to wait longer to be treated or admitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The HSCB and PHA are currently working closely with all Health and Social Care Trusts to optimise the flow of patients within hospitals and will continue to monitor the situation.”

On the frontline, however, the emergency department at one of Belfast’s main hospitals, the Royal Victoria, appeared to be coping well on Friday. Its reception looked busy but not swamped. There were about 20 people in the seating area.

“I’m waiting four hours but it’s ok,” one man said. “I’m not the one that’s sick”

One woman said she had been there for two hours and another woman with her elderly mother said she was “in and out in four hours” and was happy with the turnaround time.