Wrap up: Cold day ahead with overnight snow in parts

Ireland is set for more low temperatures on Friday, with Met Éireann predicting a cold and showery start to the weekend.

Despite sunny spells, showers will be heavy on Friday, especially in the west and north.

Some downpours will be thundery and higher ground may see more sleet and snow. Top temperatures are predicted to be 4-8 degrees.

Overnight, heavy showers will persist and snow is likely again in northern and western areas. Clear spells and more scattered rain is predicted in the southeast.

Temperatures are due to dip as the evening goes on, with lows of between minus 1 and 1 degree. There will be widespread frost overnight and into Saturday morning.

Saturday will be mostly dry, with sunny spells. Heavy showers will be focused in western and northern coastal areas with a possibility of more snow early in the day.

As the day goes on, cloud will gather in the south along with outbreaks of rain. Top temperatures will be 4-7 degrees.

Saturday night will be mostly dry with more isolated showers and sleet. Temperatures will again likely drop below freezing and lows of minus 4 to 1 degree are predicted.

Sunday will begin dry with sunny spells and northern and western areas will again see showers - some wintry on higher ground.

Another cold night is in store as temperatures drop to lows of minus 3 degrees. Frost and fog are likely to form, according to Met Éireann.