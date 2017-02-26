Wind alert as Storm Ewan to bring gusts up to 120km/h

Met Eireann has issued an orange level wind warning as Storm Ewan is set to hit on Sunday with gusts of up to 120km/h forecast.

The second highest level of alert is for southern and southeastern coastal counties including Waterford, Cork, Kerry and Wexford.

However a lower yellow level wind warning has been issued for 18 counties, including much of Leinster.

Met Eireann forecasts gusts of up to 110km/h in Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

The winds are set to affect areas from Sunday morning until Sunday afternoon. Heavy or thundery rain is also forecast especially in the midlands, Connacht and Ulster.

There was a report of a fallen tree in Co Cork blocking the Midleton to Rathcormac road, according to AA Roadwatch.

It follows Storm Doris earlier this week which on Thursday saw up to 56,000 homes without power as powerful winds resulted in more than 900 individual faults across the network.

During the orange level weather alert, the gusts reached hurricane force 12 in some areas, with the highest wind of 133km/h recorded at Mace Head in Co Galway, according to Met Éireann.