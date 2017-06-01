Wide condemnation in Ireland of Trump’s climate pact decision

There has been widespread condemnation from Irish political and business figures of the decision by US president Donald Trump to exit the Paris climate accord.

Mr Trump’s decision is seen as having struck a major blow against international efforts to fight global warming. Hailing the move as a “reassertion of America’s sovereignty”, the US president had said the agreement, signed by almost 200 countries in late 2015, “disadvantages the United States to the exclusive benefit of other states”.

Reacting to the decision, former Irish president and UN high commissioner Mary Robinson said: “It is unconscionable that one of the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitters would simply walk away from its responsibility to people both at home and abroad, in the interest of short- term fossil fuel profits.”

“It is truly shocking that the United States, once proud to have been a leader on multilateral issues, has withdrawn from the Paris Climate Agreement which was negotiated by over 190 world leaders, over decades, in the interests of all people and the planet,” she said.

Ms Robinson said the agreement was not something that could be renegotiated in the interests of one country. “Especially not when that country bears the greatest historical responsibility for global greenhouse gas emissions.”

Refuse meeting

People before Profit TD Brid Smith called on the incoming taoiseach to refuse any meeting with Mr Trump after withdrawal of the US from the Paris treaty.

“With this single act, Trump has demonstrated that he is a far more dangerous threat to humanity than any tin-pot dictator or terrorist group. The consequences of this act of environmental vandalism could be catastrophic for the world’s populations and habitats,” she said.

“If our Government is serious about climate, a simple response would be to withdraw the invitation given by Enda Kenny to Trump and tell the world that there is no welcome for a climate-denier and puppet of the fossil fuel corporations,” Ms Smith added.

‘Deeply disappointing’

Sinn Féin environment spokesman Brian Stanley TD said the announcement is “deeply disappointing”.

“The Paris Agreement has committed us to an 80 per cent cut in emissions by 2050 compared to 1990 levels. It sets out a long-term emissions reduction goal of keeping the global temperature increase well below 2°C, while pursuing efforts to limit the rise to 1.5°C.

“This agreement demonstrates recognition of the changes we are experiencing in our climate and a commitment to lower our carbon emissions,” he said.

“The world needs to move together on the climate change issue. This is important to all of humanity, and these actions are taking us back decades. The Government now needs to use its influence to encourage maximum co-operation,” he said.

Support reaffirmed

Ibec, the group representing Irish business, reaffirmed its support for the Paris agreement.

Ibec senior energy and environment executive Conor Minogue said Mr Trump’s decision should not derail ongoing efforts to implement the agreement.

“The Irish business community remains fully committed to their EU obligations under the agreement. Ibec will continue to work with the Irish Government and partners in Europe to ensure a cost-effective and equitable transition to a low carbon economy,” Mr Minogue said.