White Christmas highly unlikely, says Met Éireann

A white christmas seems to be off the cards although the weather for Christmas week is forecast to remain unsettled.

Met Éireann forecaster Jean Byrne said a white Christmas is “highly unlikely” but wintry showers and freezing temperatures are on the way.

Temperatures will fall to four degrees on Saturday and there will be some frost.

“Light to moderate southerly winds will continue fresh in the west and northwest where it will be cloudier with isolated drizzle patches developing,” according to Met Éireann.

Sunday will be similar but there will be freezing temperatures and frost overnight.

Monday night will be mainly dry with clear spells and temperatures will fall below freezing in many places with frost and fog forming widely.

Tuesday will start dry but once again cloud will increase from the west as light southerly winds begin to increase.

The weather for Christmas week will be “unsettled” with a mixture of wintry showers, storms and temperatures dipping below freezing at night.

Ms Byrne said the falling temperatures towards the end of the week may cause some snowy showers in the north and northwest but there will be no snow on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.