What were all the orange mites I saw on a bumblebee? Readers’ nature queries

Ethna Viney on ‘Parasitellus fucorum’, hedgehogs and pine processionary caterpillars

Ethna Viney

 

When I looked more closely at a dead bumblebee I saw that it was covered with light-orange mites. What were they?
Eoin Warner
Galway

The mites were ‘Parasitellus fucorum’, which only indirectly caused the death of the bee, by overloading it. It uses the bee for transport to the nest, where it feeds on the detritus of wax and pollen. The mites can be removed with a fine paintbrush.

Early in March I found a very lethargic hedgehog in the garden. I gave him cat food, which he ate; he was gone when I came back to check. Was he out of hibernation early?
Jane Harvey
Abbeyleix, Co Laois

In March hedgehogs are coming out of hibernation and are hungry.

On holiday in Alicante, in Spain, recently I saw what looked like a moving rope on a red-brick path. It was a chain of small insects, linked nose to tail, moving at a snail’s pace and following the leader in perfect symmetry. It was about 5m long.
Enda Mac Dermott
Ballinteer, Dublin

They were the caterpillars of the pine processionary moth, which lays its eggs on pine needles. The caterpillars spin a communal silken tent in the tree and feed on the needles. When fully grown, in early spring, they fall to the ground and move in procession to find a suitable place to pupate in the ground. Not found yet in Ireland.

My six-year-old son, Shay, puts his big books up against the window to stop birds crashing into it, and it works.
Rachel McGuinness
Sallynoggin, Co Dublin

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28 F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Please include a postal address

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.