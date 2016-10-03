Western counties face flood risk as severe rainfall warnings issued

A series of rainfall warnings are in place along the west and south west with a risk of localised flooding.

A red rainfall alert, the highest possible, has been issued for Co Kerry where 60mm to 80mm of rainfall is forecast today and tomorrow with up to 100mm possible in mountainous areas.

A less severe yellow rainfall alert is in place for counties Galway, Mayo, Clare and Cork where rainfall of between 30mm to 50mm are forecast.

The rainfall alerts are until 6pm on Tuesday.

According to Met Éireann the rest of the country will be “mainly dry with a few bright or sunny spells” with blustery, southeasterly winds.

This evening will be wet in western coastal counties with some heavy falls leading possibly to localised flooding, the forecaster said.

On Tuesday more heavy rain is forecast for western and south western coastal counties.

For the rest of the week, the outlook is more positive, with Wednesday mostly dry and bright while Thursday and Friday should be generally fine.