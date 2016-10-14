Weekend weather: Rain, rain and the odd drop of rain

It is set to be a weekend of rain, rain and even heavier rain - with the odd thunderstorm - according to Met Éireann.

A yellow weather alert has been issued and people are advised to prepare for 25-40mm of rainfall.

The warning for south Munster comes into effect on Friday at 9am and will last until at least Saturday at 9am. The heaviest downpours will hit Kerry and west Cork.

The rest of the country is not escaping, with a wet start predicted in many areas across the country on Friday.

Scattered hail and heavy showers are expected through the morning, mainly in southern, eastern and northern eastern areas, with some sunny spells.

Thunderstorms are expected along the east coast.

It will be cool throughout the weekend with the highest temperatures between 11 and 14 degrees.

The rainfall trend will continue on Saturday with heavy rain across the country in the morning.

The day will get brighter with sunny spells from the afternoon in the southwest, spreading to the northeast.

Temperatures again will be 11 -14 degrees during the day.

There is a risk of local spot flooding during the night as persistent heavy and thundery rain is expected in the east and the south.

Sunday is not much better, with widespread showers predicted.

The good news is next week the weather looks set to be a little drier and warmer.