Weather warning issued as Storm Doris approaches Ireland

Met Éireann has issued a national weather warning as Storm Doris set to bring gales, rain and snow.

The national forecaster has warned of “a rapidly deepening wave depression will track eastwards over northern parts of Ireland later Wednesday night and early on Thursday”.

“It will bring a period of severe winds and heavy rain, with snow on northern hills. Strong to gale force southwest winds will develop overnight and become gale force northwesterly by Thursday morning with severe gusts, especially in northern and eastern areas,” according to Met Eireann.

The warning is valid from a minute past midnight on Thursday until 11am.