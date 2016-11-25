Warnings issued over freezing conditions and fog

Road users have been warned over fog and icy roads this morning as temperatures fell as low as minus 5 degrees overnight.

National forecaster Met Éireann has issued a status orange weather warning for Co Mayo and Co Donegal due to the freezing temperatures. The warning will be in effect until 10am.

A status orange warning was also issued for Connacht, as well as counties Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal, in relation to “widespread dense fog” overnight in much of Connacht and Ulster, with some freezing fog in places.

This warning will be in place until 11am.

Weather warning for Donegal & Mayo Temperatures

falling to -5 degrees Celsius. Please drive with caution.. — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 24, 2016

A status yellow weather warning was issued until 10am on Friday for low temperatures in “much of Connacht, Ulster and midland counties of Leinster and Munster”.

Temperatures overnight were forecast to fall to minus 3 or minus 4 degrees in places.

Friday morning will be cold with widespread frost and fog, which will be slow to lift in parts of Ulster and Connacht and could well persist in some spots through the day.

Sunshine is expected to develop elsewhere.

The highest temperatures will range from 3 to 6 degrees, but will remain close to zero where fog lingers.

Areas close to the southern and eastern coasts could enjoy temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.