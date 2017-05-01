Warm, dry week ahead with temperatures of 19 degrees

After a mixed Bank Holiday weekend weather wise Ireland seems set to enjoy a spell of warm, dry days this week with temperatures rising to 19 degrees.

Met Éireann said early fog and mist on Monday will clear to give a dry bright day with temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

Tuesday looks set to be warm and dry with sunny spells with maximum temperatures of up to 19 degrees.

The remainder of the week is forecast to follow a similar pattern with Wednesday expected to be dry and sunny with temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees and Thursday and Friday mainly dry with some cloudy spells.

At this stage next weekend is forecast to be dry with temperatures rising again with only light winds. Clear skies mean the nights will be cool.