Two Irish men killed in Canada after car overturns

Two Irish men have died after their vehicle overturned in Melita, Manitoba, in Canada.

The emergency services were alerted at around 10.30am on Saturday. Local medics responded and found the two men unresponsive inside the vehicle.

The two men, who are understood to be from Co Cork, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims were aged 33 and 42.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is liaising with the families of the deceased in order to arrange the repatriation of the bodies.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The names of the deceased have been withheld pending notification of all family members.