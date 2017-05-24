Today set to be hottest of year so far, with highs of 25 degrees

Today is set to be the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures expected to hit 25 degrees.

Met Éireann forecaster Liz Gavin said the highest temperatures today would be around the midlands and Leinster and would exceed those of Wednesday.

Wednesday was hot and sunny with temperatures of up to 24 degrees in parts.

“We’re expecting longer spells of sunshine [today]. Temperatures will be anything from 19 to 25 degrees generally.

Ireland weather map

“Temperatures will be at their highest in the midlands and in east Connacht, and in parts of the northwest,” Ms Gavin said. She said it could “ possibly be the hottest day of the year.”

But she said the warm spell will not last and the weather will probably deteriorate at the weekend.

“On Friday afternoon we have a front moving in off the west which will bring some heavy bursts of rain later in the evening.

(From right) Phoenix Berry (5), Molly Richardson (4) and Max Berry (3) from Dublin with Bowie the dog at St Stephen's Green in Dublin. Photograph: Collins

She said the outlook for the weekend was uncertain “but there is the likelihood of some rain on Saturday and Sunday.”

Ms Gavin said temperatures would drop to 13 or 14 degrees in parts of the west over the weekend but it would be milder in the east.

Wednesday was the warmest day of the year so far in Britain with temperatures of 25.9 degrees recorded at Heathrow Airport.