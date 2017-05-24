Thursday on course to be hottest day of year so far

Thursday is set to be the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures expected to hit 25 degrees.

Wednesday is also shaping up to be hot and sunny, with temperatures of up to 24 degrees in parts, according to Met Éireann.

Ireland weather map

Its forecaster Liz Gavin said the highest temperatures today would be around the midlands and Leinster.

“We’re expecting longer spells of sunshine tomorrow. Temperatures will be anything from 19 to 25 degrees generally. Temperatures will be at their highest in the midlands and in east Connacht, and in parts of the northwest,” Ms Gavin said. “Tomorrow could possibly be the hottest day of the year.”

But she said the weather will probably deteriorate at the weekend. “On Friday afternoon we have a front moving in off the west which will bring some heavy bursts of rain later in the evening. For the weekend it’s uncertain, but there is the likelihood of some rain on Saturday and Sunday.”

Ms Gavin said temperatures would drop to 13 or 14 degrees in parts of the West over the weekend but it would be slightly milder in the east.