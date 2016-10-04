Temperature records broken during mild September

Parts of the east coast enjoyed their warmest September in decades as other parts of the country laboured under higher than average rainfall, according to the latest monthly weather statistics from Met Éireann.

There was a wide variation in conditions between the east and southwest of the country in particular over the course of last month, with weather stations in Cork and Kerry reporting their wettest September in 10 years.

In Dublin there was a maximum temperature of 26 degrees in the Phoenix Park on 5th September, its highest since September 1961, and Dublin Airport experienced its hottest September temperature on the same day since records began in 1942.

Rainfall amounts were generally above long-term averages for counties other than Dublin and those in the northwest, but Valentia Observatory in Kerry and Cork Airport saw the most rain in September since 2006.

Newport in Co Mayo had rain on 26 out of 30 days last month compared to 12 rainy days at Dublin Airport, which also reported the lowest number of dull days where there was little or no sunshine.

The mercury rose highest between 5th and 7th September in most places with the month’s lowest air temperature of 1.3 degrees recorded at Markree, Co Sligo on the 2nd.

Met Éireann says there was a total of six days where gale force winds were registered, all along the west coast and most of which came towards the end of September.

The forecast for the week ahead remains changeable with a dry, warm start giving way to bands of rain on alternating days.

Rain will affect parts of the southwest for most of Tuesday, with little by way of precipitation on Wednesday and Thursday before showers hit the east and north on Friday.

Highest temperatures will get up to 16 degrees until Thursday, after which values will struggle to break into the teens nationwide, and winds are expected to be slack.