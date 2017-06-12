Swimming ban remains in place for Sandymount Strand

A temporary swimming ban at Sandymount Strand remains in place after heavy rainfall led to sewage washing up on the beach from the River Liffey .

Dublin City Council said the temporary bathing prohibition will remain in place until Wednesday.

The ban was implemented at the popular swimming spot after the water became contaminated on Friday.

A ban has now been lifted for Dollymount Strand following laboratory analysis results for a sample taken on Friday.

“Following laboratory analysis results for the bathing water sample taken on Friday 9th June, the temporary bathing prohibition will remain in place for Sandymount Strand,” said a Dublin City Council spokeswoman.

“A further sample was taken on Sunday and another is due to be taken today, as part of this season’s schedule, with results for both rounds of samples being available on Wednesday, 14th June,” she added.

The news comes as the temperature is set to reach highs of 18 degrees today and tomorrow.