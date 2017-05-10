Sunny spell likely to end Thursday with arrival of showers

Get the barbecues out while you still can – the recent spell of sunshine comes to an end on Thursday with showers expected to develop.

Temperatures will drop to between two to six degrees on Wednesday, night, while forecaster with Met Éireann Joanna Donnelly said Thursday morning would be dry and sunny, but cloudy weather would develop from the afternoon onwards.

“There will be a few showers tomorrow afternoon – mostly in the south of the country. The eastern and northern parts of the country will be sunnier but not as nice as it has been in recent days,” said Ms Donnelly.

Afternoon temperatures on Thursday will be between 15 to 19 degrees, but it will be cooler on the east coast due to easterly breezes.

Friday will be cloudy with showers with some showers thundery in nature. However “it will stay mild but cloudy on Friday with temperatures between 13-17 degrees”, she said.

“Saturday and Sunday will see some spells of rain with some heavy and thundery downpours expected on Sunday. Monday is set to be cooler with wet and windy weather forecast.”