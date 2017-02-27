Storm Ewan fails to match devastation of Doris

Storm Ewan was a breeze compared with its predecessor Doris according to forecasters, although it did cause some localised flooding and travel disruption yesterday.

A status orange wind warning had anticipated gusts of up to 120km/h over the course of the day, but the strongest recorded was 90km/h at midday in Dublin.

Some flash flooding did occur in Clare and Galway with trees felled in Kildare, Dundalk and Cork, but conditions were nowhere near as disruptive as was the case during Storm Doris which knocked as many as 56,000 homes off the power grid on Thursday.

A number of sporting events fell victim to the inclement weather over the weekend, most notably the Allianz National Football League fixture between Tyrone and Cavan in Omagh.

Storm Ewan, the fifth of the winter season so far, “certainly wasn’t as bad as Doris” which was “really much more severe”, according to Met Éireann forecaster Harm Luijkx.

He said the chilly and unsettled spell of late will persist into the latter half of this week.

“There will be showers from time to time with some wintry showers mixing in with it. It looks like any snow will be limited to high ground. It will feel cold with temperatures lower than normal for the time of year, at least until later in the week,” he said.

A sharp to severe frost is expected to develop over Monday night as temperatures fall to minus 3 in places, and while many areas will remain dry overnight there is a risk of snow showers along Atlantic coasts.

Light dustings of snow are again a possibility over the course of Tuesday, when temperatures are expected to recover to between 6 and 9 degrees.

The middle part of the week will be windy, with scattered showers and unsettled weather persisting until Thursday at least.