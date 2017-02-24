Storm Doris: Work resumes to restore power to 3,000 homes

ESB repair crews are working since early Friday morning to restore power to an estimated 3,000 customers who were without power overnight after Storm Doris swept across the country.

At one stage on Thursday up to 56,000 homes were without power as powerful winds resulted in more than 900 individual faults across the network.

An ESB spokesman said on Friday crews had been out trying to fix the 600 faults remaining.

“We are working on getting everyone restored this evening,” he said.

He said the areas still without power stretched from counties Mayo, Sligo, Louth, Roscommon, Leitrim, Longford and Cavan.

ESB’s head of corporate communications Bernadine Maloney said the volume of faults and the nature of the terrain meant the process of restoring power was a “hard slog” for the estimated 2,000 technicians working on repairing the faults.

Householders experiencing a power cut were told to see if their fault was already logged on the powercheck.ie website, and if not, to telephone 1850 372 999.

During the orange level weather alert, the gusts reached hurricane force 12 in some areas, with the highest wind of 133km/h recorded at Mace Head in Co Galway, according to Met Éireann.

Commuters faced major disruption on Thursday, with roads and railway lines blocked by trees that had fallen over in Wednesday night’s storm.

At least a dozen flights between Ireland and the UK were cancelled on Thursday due to the storm, while many early morning departures were delayed due to wind conditions.

Irish Ferry sailings between Dublin and Holyhead were also cancelled.

On Friday, some sailings were delays due to the weather conditions but running.

Met Éireann said Friday morning would be cold with frost and some icy patches.

A sunny start will give way to a cloudy day with patches of rain, drizzle and fog developing.

There is a status yellow gale warning in place for Irish coastal waters.