Storm Doris: woman killed by debris on English city centre street

A woman has died in England after being hit by debris caused by Storm Doris.

She was confirmed dead at the scene outside Starbucks in Wolverhampton city centre after suffering from “very serious head injuries”, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

West Midlands Police said officers were called to a “serious incident” in Dudley Street at around 11.50am.

With Storm Doris battering large swathes of the country, the woman’s death comes as gusts of almost 95mph have been recorded.

Men recover an overturned gritting lorry in Balfron, Scotland. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Branded a “weather bomb” by the UK Met Office, Storm Doris has brought down trees, grounded planes, forced the closure of the Port of Liverpool and caused the cancellation of Coronation Street filming.

Amber warnings predicting strong winds and heavy rain are in place for North Wales, the Midlands, the East and the North West and have been extended to include the London area.

A top wind speed of 94mph was recorded in Capel Curig, North Wales, on Thursday morning, the Met Office said.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said officers are “currently still in attendance” at the scene in Wolverhampton, along with the ambulance and fire services.

“Roads in the area are closed and motorists and pedestrians are being advised to avoid the city centre. The incident is believed to be related to Storm Doris,” she said.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said they were called to the scene at 11.43am, adding: “On arrival, crews found a woman who had suffered very serious head injuries.

“Sadly, it quickly became apparent that there was nothing that could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.”

