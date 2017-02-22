Storm Doris: Warnings issued as Ireland braces for severe winds

Met Éireann has issued a number of new national weather warnings ahead of Storm Doris hitting Ireland on Wednesday night.

Gale force winds with gusts of up to 110km/h and heavy rain, sleet and snow are expected to fall across the country.

A yellow “be aware” alert for severe winds is in place from midnight on Wednesday until midday on Thursday.

Average speeds of wind are set to increase to 45-65km/h with gusts reaching 110km/h.

A second yellow warning was issued on Wednesday morning to advise the public Storm Doris is on the way, which is described as a “deepening Atlantic low pressure system”. Two marine warnings have also been issued.

Met Éireann meteorologist Pat Clarke said winds would be at their strongest in coastal counties.

“It’s going to be very changeable and unsettled for the next few days,” he said.

“The winds will start off south-westerly and will swing around north-westerly.”

The forecaster also warned there would be a “lot of rain” falling across Ireland over the next couple of days.

Snow and sleet are expected to fall in northen areas on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to Met Éireann.

Mr Clarke said although Ireland has had “above normal” temperatures lately, this trend would change this week.

“There will be a significant drop in temperature,” he said.

Temperatures are expected to drop between minus 1 and 4 degrees in the early hours of Thursday morning with a risk of frost.

The storm is expected to pass about midday on Thursday with some hail, sleet and rain expected later in the day.

In the UK, forecasters have warned Storm Doris could cause travel disruption, damage buildings and send debris flying.

Severe weather warnings have been put in place for most of the UK on Thursday.