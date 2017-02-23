Storm Doris: Violent winds leave 56,000 homes without power

Storm Doris has swept across the country on Thursday morning bringing violent gusts of wind and cutting power to an estimated 56,000 homes.

Powerful winds have also led to the cancellation of flights and created dangerous road conditions with reports of fallen trees on some routes.

Large power outages are being reported in the North West, north Dublin, counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Roscommon, Sligo, Mayo, along with Balbriggan in Dublin.

A significant number of homes are also without power in Portarlington, Co Laois and Celbridge, Co Kilare.

Bernadine Maloney, head of Corporate Communications at the ESB asked people experiencing a power cut to see if their fault was already logged on the powercheck.ie website and if it is not, to telephone 1850 372 999.

Ms Maloney also advised residents to switch off cookers and to leave on a light so they will be aware when power is restored and to take care with naked lights such as candles. She also told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland ESB crews were working to restore power.

A moped that was blown onto a road in Dublin during Storm Doris. Photograph: Dan Griffin

Flights

At least a dozen flights between Ireland and the UK have been cancelled due to the storm. These include Aer Lingus flights from Cork and Dublin to Birmingham, London Heathrow and Bristol.

A spokesperson for Aer Lingus has said early morning departures have been delayed due to wind conditions.

Ferries

A number of Irish Ferry sailings between Dublin and Holyhead have also been cancelled.

Rail services

Irish Rail has said all Dart, intercity and commuter services are running up to 15 minutes late due to problems at level crossings because of the storm.

A fallen tree is seen blocking a road near Malahide Castle on Thursday. Photograph; Dublin Fire Brigade via Twitter

Road conditions

There are reports of fallen trees in counties Westmeath, Sligo, Galway, Laois and Kildare.

AA Roadwatch has warned high sided vehicles are especially vulnerable on exposed roads and is reminding drivers to be particularly mindful of pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists in these conditions.

Weather Forecast

Met Éireann has warned of “gale force northwest winds and some severe and damaging squalls” in places.

A status orange wind warning is in place for the east of the country, where gusts of up to 120km/h expected.

A less serious status yellow wind warning is in place for the rest of the country, where gusts could reach up to 110km/h in exposed areas.

UK

Meanwhile in the UK Storm Doris has reached nearly 145km/h and has caused travel disruption, damage to buildings and flying debris.

Highways England has issued a weather alert on major roads with drivers “strongly advised” to avoid travelling on some stretches of road in Yorkshire, the Midlands, and the East and North West.

AA spokesman John Snowling said: “The unpleasant combination of torrential rain, severe gales and heavy snow will create some very poor driving conditions, with the potential for roads to be affected by black ice, debris or standing water. “Wind can also bring down tree branches, blow you off course or blow other vehicles into your path. “Expect travel disruption as some roads will be treacherous.”

Waves crash over the marina wall in Brighton as Storm Doris battered Britain. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Amber warnings predict strong winds and heavy rain in parts of north Wales, the Midlands, and the East and North West.

Meanwhile, up to 15cm of snow could fall across parts of Scotland and north-east England in treacherous, blizzard-like conditions.

Weather warnings have been upgraded to amber across Scotland’s central belt, the Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, Tayside and Fife.

Storm Doris is expected to move on quickly, with the worst of the weather gone by Thursday evening.

Have you been affected by Storm Doris? If so, please send us your pictures to newsdesk@irishtimes.com.