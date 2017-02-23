Storm Doris: Violent wind leaves 20,000 homes without power

Storm Doris has swept across the country on Thursday bringing violent gusts of wind which has resulted in power outages, cancelled flights and dangerous road conditions.

A status orange wind warning is in place for the east of the country, where gusts of up to 120km/h are expected.

A less serious status yellow wind warning is in place for the rest of the country, where gusts could reach up to 110km/h in exposed areas.

Met Éireann has warned of “gale force northwest winds and some severe and damaging squalls” in places.

A number of homes across the country have been hit with power outages, with 20,000 estimated to be without power on Thursday morning.

A number of flights between Ireland and the UK have been cancelled due to the conditions.

This includes Aer Lingus flights from Cork and Dublin to Birmingham, London Heathrow and Bristol.

A number of Irish Ferry sailings between Dublin and Holyhead have also been cancelled.

Irish Rail has said all Dart, intercity and commuter services are running up to 15 minutes late due to problems at level crossings because of the storm.

There are reports of fallen trees in counties Westmeath, Sligo, Galway, Laois and Kildare.

AA Roadwatch has warned high sided vehicles are especially vulnerable on exposed roads and is reminding drivers to be particularly mindful of pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists in these conditions.

