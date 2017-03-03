Spells of snow, sleet and heavy rain on the way this weekend

Spells of heavy rain and snow have been forecast this weekend, with Met Éireann issuing two status yellow weather warnings.

Friday is set to be wet and unsettled with wintry showers over high ground and a risk of thunderstorms and hail.

Temperatures during the day will range 3-8 degrees, turning to lows of 0-4 degrees on Friday night. Rain, snow and strong winds in the southwest will persist into the evening.

A status yellow rainfall warning is in place for counties Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry until 6pm on Friday.

The national forecaster said 30-40mm is expected to fall in those areas, with hills and mountains at risk of larger downpours.

Ireland weather map

A second advisory warning has been put in place amid predictions of heavy rain, spot flooding and some sleet and snow in parts.

Downpours will be focused on southwestern, western and northwestern counties. The second warning is in place until Friday at 6pm.

AA Roadwatch has advised motorists to take care and reduce speed on roads over the weekend.

“Extra care is advised when driving on wet roads,” it said. “Slow down, increase your braking distance and allow extra time for your journey.”

Saturday will see further outbreaks of rain, which will turn heavy in places. Areas in the west and southwest will see a big improvement, according to the forecaster, with some sunny spells developing.

More rain, sleet and snow is predicted for Saturday night, accompanied by low temperatures of minus 1 to 0 degrees.

Scattered outbreaks of rain and wintry showers will continue on Sunday, but most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will be 6-9 degrees, according to Met Éireann.

Sunday night and Monday morning will see more clear spells with isolated showers and some frost and icy patches.