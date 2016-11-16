Snow? Well it’s getting a lot colder, but then again it is November

Snow and sleet may be on the way for parts of Ireland and a weather warning has been issued for heavy rain.

The time has finally arrived to take out your thermals as a “big change” in the weather is coming.

Met Éireann meteorologist Pat Clarke told The Irish Times it is going to get “a lot colder and frostier” for the rest of the week and for the weekend.

“Normally the weather would have turned and changed a bit earlier but it has been relatively mild over the last period,” he said.

Temperatures are expected to range between 7 and 8 degrees in the coming days. “We’ve had very mild conditions where we’ve had temperatures between 14 and 17 degrees earlier in the week... so a big change in temperatures as compared to earlier in the week,” Mr Clarke said.

“With the temperatures only in single figures and a breeze, there’ll be a significant wind chill so it’ll feel a lot colder”.

Mr Clarke said Saturday and Sunday are expected to be the coldest of the nights. “Air temperatures will be down probably two to three degrees below freezing on those nights. Maybe lower but certainly down to two or three below.”

Mr Clarke said there was a chance of snow and sleet in northern and western areas mainly on higher ground. “There could be a little bit of sleet lower down, sleet is effectively wet snow that doesn’t stick,” he said.

“Frost is going to be more of an issue and icy roads probably.

“Basically a more wintry feel to the weather but then again it is the middle of November so it’s not unusual.”

A status yellow weather alert for counties Mayo, Donegal and Sligo was issued for heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

Widespread and long spells of rains were expected to fall with accumulations of 25 to 35mm.

The “be aware” warning is set to stay in place to at least 9pm on Thursday.

The temperature is set to drop at least two degrees on Thursday with cold, windy and showery weather expected across the country.

Forecasters predict hail and thunder are likely with sleet in western and northern areas and “sharp ground frost” at night.

Friday will get colder again with highest temperatures between 4 to 7 degrees and mostly dry except for some heavy wintry showers in the west and northwest.

Mr Clarke said there was a lot of wet and windy weather heading towards the north of France and the south west of Britain later in the weekend that looked set to miss Ireland at the moment.

“There’ll be some showers and going to get wintry,” he said.

“This is more what you might expect (for November) more changeable and colder.”