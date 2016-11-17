Snow falls as Met Éireann warns of rain, sleet and thunder

The morning started bitterly cold and wet until snow arrived in parts of Ireland to cheer up the nation’s spirits.

Met Éireann forecasters predicted some snow across the country and particularly on northern and western hills on Thursday.

However, early on Thursday people had reported snowfall in counties Dublin, Meath, Offaly and Kildare.

Hail, sleet, thunder and isolated thunderstorms are also expected across Ireland through the day with strong and gusty winds.

A status yellow “be aware” alert for widespread heavy rain for counties Mayo, Donegal and Sligo is to remain in place until 9pm.

The rest of the week is set to get even colder as temperatures are expected to drop to minus 4 degrees at the weekend.

Met Éireann meteorologist Pat Clarke said there would be a “big change” in the weather in the coming days compared to recent mild temperatures in the mid-teens.

“With the temperatures only in single figures and a breeze, there’ll be a significant wind chill so it’ll feel a lot colder,” he said.

“As the nights go forward the air temperatures will fall below freezing. Friday, Saturday, Sunday will be coldest nights.”

Mr Clarke said there was a chance of snow and sleet in northern and western areas mainly on higher ground in the next few days.

“Frost is going to be more of an issue and icy roads probably,” he said.

“Basically a more wintry feel to the weather. ”

Some sunny spells are expected on Thursday afternoon in some areas but temperatures will stay between 5-9 degrees.

Iarnród Éireann said there are delays of about 15 minutes to their Dart and commuter services on Thursday morning due to low rail adhesion.

AA Roadwatch has warned motorists during the rainfall warning to reduce their speed and allow a safe braking distance from the vehicle in front.

It said there had been a three-car crash about 7am on the N11 northbound at J11 in Greystones in Co Wicklow so delays were to be expected.

There are also traffic delays near at: Ratoath Rd at River Rd junction in Dublin, Sarsfield Rd in Ballyfermot and Ballybrit Crescent in Co Galway.

Frost will form overnight as hail and sleet are set to continue to fall into the night and some snow on higher grounds.

Friday will continue cold with wintry showers, hitting the north and west of the country the hardest with gusty west to northwest winds.

Snow is expected to fall mainly on higher grounds.