Snow alert: Drivers urged to take caution as cold snap hits

Drivers have been urged to take caution on roads on Thursday morning as a snow and ice weather warning comes into effect across the country.

Roads are wet in many parts but no ice has been reported so far, according to AA Roadwatch.

Gardaí have advised drivers to slow down as visibility might be reduced, use dipped headlights, manoeuvre gently and leave extra distance between vehicles.

There is hail falling in Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, which is one of the six counties due to get the worst of the cold snap.

There is a status orange snow and ice warning in place in counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, while the rest of the country falls under the lower status yellow warning until 6pm on Friday.

The alert warned there is a “risk of drifting and blizzard conditions” and scattered thunderstorms during the two days.

Snow is expected to build-up on low ground but particularly on higher levels.

Meteorologist Matthew Martin said Thursday would be a “bitterly cold” day.

“The temperatures themselves won’t be anything spectacular, probably a maximum of 2 or 3 degrees, but it will sub-zero because there is going to be very strong north westerly wind,” he said.

Mr Martin told The Irish Times the heaviest snowfall would be in Ulster and north Connacht of between 2cm-5cm and probably more in higher grounds.

“Particularly tomorrow evening and early tomorrow night would be the best chance snow of settling elsewhere across the country,” he said.

“From 6am tomorrow morning the showers are likely to fall sleet and snow countrywide.”

Mr Martin said along the Atlantic and north coasts there was a risk of thunderstorms and lightning within the heavy showers.

The term “thundersnow” has been used online to describe a thunderstorm with snow mainly falling instead of rain.

However, Mr Martin said it was not a meteorological term.

“The heaviest of the snow fall is most likely over Ulster, Connacht, north Leinster and west Munster and especially so on high ground,” Met Éireann said.