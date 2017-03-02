Sleet and snow predicted with ‘very unsettled’ weekend ahead

The weekend weather is set to be cold and “very unsettled” with sleet and snow in parts, according to Met Éireann.

A status yellow rainfall warning is in place for counties Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry until 6pm on Friday.

The national forecaster said 30-40mm is expected to fall those areas, with hills and mountains at risk of larger downpours.

A second advisory warning is in place nationally for the weekend amid predictions of heavy rain, spot flooding and some sleet and snow in parts.

Downpours will be focused on southwestern, western and northwestern counties. The second warning is in place until Sunday at 11.59pm.

Ireland weather map

AA Roadwatch has advised motorists to take care and reduce speed on roads over the weekend.

“Extra care is advised when driving on wet roads,” it said. “Slow down, increase your braking distance and allow extra time for your journey.”

Thursday started with scattered wintry showers in the north. Rain throughout the west and southwest is predicted to spread countrywide by the afternoon, with downpours and local spot flooding likely.

Thursday afternoon and evening may see more showers of sleet and snow in northern counties, with further heavy rain predicted overnight.

The lowest temperatures will be 0-3 degrees with some icy patches in areas.

Friday will be cold and cloudy, with further flooding and downpours expected and a risk of snow in the west and northwest. Temperatures will range 2-9 degrees.

The rest of the weekend will remain cold and unsettled and the likelihood of heavy downpours and snow will remain.

On Sunday, fresh westerly will increase to gale force in some areas before the weather becomes milder next week, according to Met Éireann.