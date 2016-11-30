Severe frost and fog ahead as temperatures to fall to -5

Get ready for a frosty and bitterly cold night as temperatures are set to fall to minus 5 degrees.

Met Éireann has forecast severe frost across the country on Wednesday, with the south of Ireland to remain the coldest.

Temperatures overnight dropped as low as minus 6 in some rural areas in south Leinster and Munster.

It will be dry, cold and calm during the day on Wednesday, although frost and fog are expected to linger. Temperatures will range between 5 to 10 degrees.

The national forecaster has warned there could be dangerous driving conditions on Wednesday night as mist is expected to thicken into dense fog causing “impaired visibility” in some areas.

It said frost would be widespread with temperatures falling to minus 5 degrees except in Ulster where temperatures would range between 0 to 3 degrees.

Thursday is expected to be another dry day with the highest temperature reaching 4 degrees.

The rest of the week is expected to stay dry, cold and calm with further frost and fog at times.

Mean air temperatures are expected to be at least 3 to 4 degrees below normal.