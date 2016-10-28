Seven people hurt after tour bus crashes into Luas tram

At least seven people have been injured after a tour bus crashed in to the Luas in in Dublin on Friday morning.

The majority of the Luas red line has been closed as emergency services are at the scene.

Gardaí said the incident took place on Lincoln Lane in Smithfield at about 11am.

They confirmed at least seven people have been injured. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

There are no services on the red line between the Point and Connolly station and Blackhorse as a result of the crash.

The Luas red line is running between Saggart, Tallaght and Blackhorse.

Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus routes while the red line is not fully operational.