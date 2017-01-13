Second case of bird flu confirmed in Ireland

A second case of bird flu has been confirmed in Ireland.

As with the original case last month, the strain of Avian Influenza H5N8 was discovered in a wigeon, this time in Co Galway.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has said that although it can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds, no human infections have been reported from the virus and the risk to humans is considered to be very low.

Poultry flocks and even Dublin Zoo’s bird collection have been confined indoors in an unprecedented move since the outbreak of the new bird flu and several cases reported around Europe.

A wild duck known as a “wigeon” was found to be infected on Wednesday, December 28th. It was discovered alive but unable to fly.

“The department once more emphasises the requirement to confine poultry and other birds, and to apply strict bio-security measures to prevent the introduction of avian influenza,” it said in a statement on Friday.

“Poultry flock owners should remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks, and report any disease suspicion to their nearest Department Veterinary Office.”

Members of the public have been advised not to handle sick or dead birds.

Department staff are collecting birds for testing to help understand how the disease is distributed geographically, in different species and over time, it said.

Patrols are being carried out by rangers from the National Parks and Wildlife Service.