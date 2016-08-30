Sea search continues for camper missing off Donegal coast

Coast Guard services in Co Donegal are continuing is continuing to search for a man who went missing in the sea while on a camping holiday with his family.

The man, aged in his 50s, disappeared on a stretch of coastline on the Isle of Doagh on the Inishowen Peninsula.

He has been missing since midnight on Monday. Malin Head Coast Guard and the RNLI in Buncrana have been sweeping the area, but have suspended the search due to nightfall. It will continue at first light on Wednesday.

The shoreline where the family was camping is opposite the Doagh Famine Village, about 35 minutes from Derry.