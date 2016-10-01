Safety works on Skellig Michael completed as season ends

A series of complicated safety works on Skellig Michael off the coast of Kerry have been completed successfully, Minister of State for the Office of Public Works (OPW) Seán Canney has said.

A number of severe winter storms and salt erosion has already had a visible impact on the island over recent years. Several rockfalls this year, including one in early May, delayed the opening of the Unesco world heritage site’s visitor season by a day.

The main roadway for visitor access to the base of the famous long series of steps leading to the ancient Monastery was severely damaged by a rock fall from the upper slopes of the island earlier this year. The storm damage lead to concerns that the site would not be able to open to visitors at all for the summer series. However, the tourist season was only delayed by one day in the end.

By mid-September, some 13,500 people had visited the Unesco World Heritage site which has become significantly more recognisable on the international stage since the release of Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens which features the island.

OPW staff carried out a detailed structural and geotechnical examination of the upper slopes of the island to identify any potentially loose rocks following the stormy weather. A large rock on a ledge above the roadway was ‘pinned’ in place using stainless steel bars after OPW staff judged it to be potentially unstable. Heavy duty stainless steel wire tires were also use to restrain the upper part of the rock.

“This was an extremely complex and difficult undertaking that was developed by the Skelligs Team,” said Mr Canney. “The works that have been carried will ensure that the rock will be held securely in place for many years to come. This was no small feat considering that the rock in question is estimated to weigh approximately three tonnes.”

The Skellig Michael visitor season will conclude on Sunday, October 2nd when the island closes to the public until the 2017 visitor season begins next May.