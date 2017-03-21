Ryanair founder’s son gets go ahead to revamp Dublin 4 home

Shane Ryan, the son of Ryanair founder Tony Ryan, has secured planning permission for a major revamp of the former French consulate on Ailesbury Road in Dublin. The plan includes a subterranean 25m swimming pool and gym .

Mr Ryan bought the building at 36 Ailesbury Road, Dublin 4, for between €4 million and €4.5 million in late 2013.

The French government had initially sought €20 million for the property when it was put on the market in 2008.

Mr Ryan – through his Ryan Partnership – has secured planning permission for the multi-million euro revamp of the home after assembling an international award-winning design team to revamp the home and garden.

The 1,080sq m (11,625sq ft) basement – which extends well beyond the footprint of the house – includes the addition of the swimming pool, gym, wine cellar, playroom, chef’s kitchen, tea room, laundry, bathroom and a garage to accommodate five cars.