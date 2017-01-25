Road users warned of strong wind and rain over next two days

Met Éireann has issued two warnings for strong winds and rain across the State for the next two days.

The yellow alert, the second highest warning, for wind in counties Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Waterford will be in place until Thursday at 3pm.

The national forecaster said mean winds of 55 to 65 km/hr are expected with gusts of up to 110 km/hr and will be at their strongest overnight.

A second yellow alert has been issued for heavy rain in counties Cork and Kerry that will come into effect on Thursday at 6am for 24 hours.

Between 30 to 50mm of rain is expected to fall in west Cork and south and west Kerry.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has warned motorists to “exercise caution” over the next 36 hours.

The authority has advised road users to beware of objects being blown onto the road, to watch out for fallen debris and be aware of vehicle control in crosswinds.

It said in general people should “expect the unexpected” and drivers should allow extra space between the vehicle and vulnerable road users.